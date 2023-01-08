Pitre exited Sunday's game against the Colts to be evaluated for a concussion.

Pitre appears to have sustained a head injury at some point during the second half. The rookie safety has emerged into a do-it-all role in Houston's secondary, and he logged eight tackles before being removed in the fourth quarter. In his absence, M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray could be in line for additional usage during the remainder of the fourth quarter.

