Pitre exited Sunday's game against the Colts to be evaluated for a concussion.
Pitre appears to have sustained a head injury at some point during the second half. The rookie safety has emerged into a do-it-all role in Houston's secondary, and he logged eight tackles before being removed in the fourth quarter. In his absence, M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray could be in line for additional usage during the remainder of the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Notches another do-it-all outing•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Collects fourth INT of season•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Posts double-digit tackles again•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Move to free safety pays off•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Extremely productive in loss•
-
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Seven stops Sunday•