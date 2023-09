Pitre (chest) practiced Wednesday for the first time since suffering a bruised lung in Week 1, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pitre's hoping to return to action Sunday against the Steelers after missing Houston's past two games. If Pitre's able to play against Pittsburgh, he would likely reclaim the starting free safety role. M.J. Stewart got most of the snaps at the position in Week 2, while Eric Murray took over for most of Week 3.