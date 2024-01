Pitre had seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

Pitre finished second on the Texans defense in tackles behind Desmond King. Pitre played every single defensive snap for the 10th time this season. The 2022 second-round pick out of Baylor has 77 tackles (54 solo), five passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 14 games this season.