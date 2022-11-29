Pitre recorded seven solo tackles and one pass defended during Sunday's 30-15 defeat versus the Dolphins.
Pitre tied linebacker Christian Kirksey for a team lead in tackles despite posting a relatively moderate seven stops against the Dolphins' high-flying offense. The safety also continued to play the bulk of Houston's defensive snaps (88 percent), and he did notch his third pass defended of the season. Pitre has now recorded 38 tackles since falling out of an every-down role Week 7, and he should continue to see consistent playing time against Cleveland next Sunday.