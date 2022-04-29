The Texans selected Pitre in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Houston picks up another in-state product in Pitre out of Baylor. Pitre is built like a corner at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds and has plenty of coverage ability despite being a safety. He has strong short-area quickness (6.74-second three-cone drill) that allows him to turn and recover when he gets beat. Pitre also is a willing tackler who made 60 or more stops in each of his last two seasons at Baylor. He'll challenge for snaps in Lovie Smith's defense right away.