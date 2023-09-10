Pitre sustained a bruised lung in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitre coughed up blood after taking a knee to the chest from Lamar Jackson, Wilson noted in a separate tweet. It's unclear how much time the second-year-pro could miss, if any, due to the injury. His next chance to suit up will be Week 2 against the Colts.