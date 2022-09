Pitre had eight tackles, a sack and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Chicago in Week 3.

Pitre has made in impact just three games into his NFL career. The two interceptions were the first of his career and the sack forced a punt, giving Houston a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Texans did not take advantage of any of PItre's disruptive plays, but they appear to have found a gem in the second round of the 2022 draft.