Houston plans to release Reeves-Maybin at the start of the league year, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Reeves-Maybin filled a backup role for the Texans in 2022, notching 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. The league year is set to begin March 15, at which time Reeves-Maybin is expected to be removed from the roster.
