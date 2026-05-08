The Texans signed Walthall as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Walthall spent three years at Hawaii before transferring to Incarnate Word for his remaining two collegiate seasons. The wide receiver caught 70 receptions for 847 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games in 2025. If Walthall can prove in training camp that his quickness translates to the NFL level, he may be able to sneak onto the Texans roster as an offensive depth option and special teams contributor.