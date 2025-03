Holmes and the Texans have agreed on a one-year contract, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Holmes was able to compile 14 total tackles (10 solo), including a career-high 2.0 sacks, over 11 regular-season games in 2024 with the Commanders. The defensive tackle will now likely operate as a depth option behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai with Houston in 2025.