Texans' Jamal Davis: Activated from NFI list

Davis (illness) passed a physical Thursday and was moved back to the Texans' active roster.

Davis was originally placed on the NFI list Sunday with an undisclosed illness. He'll now be able to participate in practice and compete for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Akron.

