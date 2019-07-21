Texans' Jamal Davis: Dealing with undisclosed illness

The Texans placed Davis (undisclosed) on their Active/Non-Football Illness list Sunday

It's unclear what the Akron product is dealing with, but he will stay on the roster, and is unable to participate in drills until he's activated from the list. In 12 games with the Zips last season, Davis racked up 82 tackles (48 solo) and one interception. Considering the lack of details surrounding the issue, it's unclear how long he'll be on the NFI list.

Our Latest Stories