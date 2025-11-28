Texans' Jamal Hill: Ruled out versus Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Hill was injured in Week 11 and will miss his second straight contest for Houston. Mainly a special-teams player, Hill has appeared in 10 games this season, logging 201 snaps in kick coverage and just three snaps on defense.
