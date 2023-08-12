Wayne didn't practice Saturday due to a leg injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

A rookie UDFA out of Pittsburgh, Wayne played 16 snaps (12 offensive) during Thursday's preseason win over the Patriots and caught his only targets for 19 yards. However, the 6-foot-3 wideout presumably tweaked his leg during the contest and will miss some time. If he doesn't return to practice over the next few days, Wayne likely won't be able to suit up for next Saturday's exhibition against the Dolphins.