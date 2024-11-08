Patterson (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Patterson was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 8, which forced him to be sidelined in Week 9 against the Jets. Patterson was a full practice participant all week, and he cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols by an independent neurologist. The 2023 sixth-round pick should start at left guard for Sunday's game.