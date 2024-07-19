Patterson (lower leg) is in the running for a potential starting role at left guard for the 2024 season, Sean Pendergast of Houston Press reports.
Presumably, Patterson has made a full recovery from the fractured fibula he sustained in October of last year and is back to participating in full during practice sessions. If healthy, 2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green is most likely to get the nod to start at left guard for the upcoming campaign, with Kendrick Green also in the running.
