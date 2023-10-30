Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Patterson will "be out for some time" due to the ankle injury he sustained Sunday at Carolina, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
Patterson was set to undergo imaging scans Monday, and his coach's comments suggest he could be placed on the injured reserve list in the near future. In the meantime, Michael Deiter should start at center for Houston.
