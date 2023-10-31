The Texans placed Patterson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Patterson was carted off the field in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers. He'll now have to sit for the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Broncos on Dec. 3.
