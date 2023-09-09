Patterson is listed as the top center on the depth chart heading into Week 1 against Baltimore.

The Texans lost two centers during camp and preseason. Patterson steps in for Juice Scruggs (leg, IR) and Scott Quessenberry (torn ACL), who will miss the season. Houston is also down a left tackle, as Tytus Howard (hand) is out for the first four weeks. And last season's starting left guard, Kenyon Green (shoulder) is out for the season. That's a lot of change for a team that's expected to run as often as it can. Patterson was a four-year starter for Notre Dame.