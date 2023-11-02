Patterson will undergo surgery to repair a fractured fibula in his right leg, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Patterson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with what was described as an ankle injury. First and second opinions concluded there is a fracture of a non-weight bearing bone connected to the ankle, according to sources. Under a best-case scenario, the rookie center will miss between six and eight weeks. Michael Deiter will replace Patterson, who had stabilized the center position following injuries to Scott Quessenberry (knee) and Juice Scruggs (hamstring).