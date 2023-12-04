Patterson (lower leg) is out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Patterson was expected to miss between six and eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fibula, which would put him in line to return in late December or early January. However, it appears that the Notre Dame will fall on the latter end of that timeline, and ultimately not return in his rookie campaign.
