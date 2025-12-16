The Texans signed Jordan off their practice squad Tuesday.

Houston still had the ability to elevate Jordan from the practice squad on two more occasions, but the Texans evidently didn't want to risk him getting poached by another team following his impressive showing in his NFL debut during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals. With Nick Chubb (ribs) inactive for the contest and with Woody Marks (ankle) missing the entire second half, Jordan stepped in and carried the ball 15 times for 101 yards to go with two receptions for 17 yards. Jordan should have at least a small role in the game plan in Week 16 against the Raiders if at least one of Chubb and Marks misses the contest, though head coach DeMeco Ryans already suggested Monday that Marks wasn't expected to miss additional time. If both Marks and Chubb are available, Jordan might be inactive for Week 16, since fellow depth backs Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks are both core special-teams contributors.