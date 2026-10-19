Jordan rushed six times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He added one catch for seven yards on one target.

With David Montgomery (groin) out, Jordan was called up from the practice squad for Sunday's game and logged 14 offensive snaps behind Woody Marks' 49 out of the backfield. Jordan's big play was a 25-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter that gave Houston a 31-21 lead. Montgomery is considered week-to-week, so Jordan could again play a significant role behind Marks next Sunday against the Giants.