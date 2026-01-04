Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Hurts ankle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan exited Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining an ankle injury.
Prior to that, Jordan carried five times for three yards. In his absence, Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks are available to handle backfield touches behind Woody Marks.
More News
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Keeps role in Houston's backfield•
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Leading rusher on 15 attempts•
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Added to roster•
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Back with practice squad•
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Tops century mark in rushing yards•
-
Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Chance for pro debut•