Jordan is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Patriots.

Jordan, who sat out this past Monday's wild-card win at Pittsburgh due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained Week 18 against the Colts, had approached the contest without an injury designation, but the running back won't be available versus New England after all. In his continued absence, Woody Marks will continue to lead Houston's backfield Sunday, with Nick Chubb next up for carries.