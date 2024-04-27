The Texans selected Jordan in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Jordan led Louisville in rushing yards last season (1,128) and compiled 13 touchdowns on the ground, but the running back will turn 25 at the start of the season and is very slight (5-foot-9, 193 pounds) for a ballcarrier that doesn't have a ton of straight-line speed (4.53 40-yard dash). Jordan's vision and craftiness to set up blocks made him an explosive playmaker in college, but that sort of time won't be allotted to him at the professional level.