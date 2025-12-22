Jordan handled 15 carries for 53 yards while catching all five of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Raiders.

Nick Chubb (6-33-0) got the start in place of Woody Marks (ankle) on Sunday, but it was Jordan who paced the Texans' backfield in touches and production in the win. Jordan was signed from the practice squad early in the practice week to help address the team's ailing running back situation. The 2024 sixth-round pick averaged under four yards per carry and failed to hit pay dirt, resulting in a pedestrian fantasy score. Marks was able to get in a limited practice before ultimately being ruled out for Week 16, so Jordan's run of relevance may last just one game if the former is able to suit up against the Chargers on Saturday.