Jordan had 13 carries for 55 yards in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over the Lions.

All of Jordan's work came during the second half of the preseason finale, which indicates the Texans are unlikely to grant him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. There may be an available spot if Joe Mixon (ankle) opens the regular season on the non-football injury list, but that opening could go to British Brooks, who brings versatility on special teams and an ability to play fullback.