Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's wild-card game in Pittsburgh.

Jordan came out of Week 18 with a high-ankle sprain and wasn't able to practice in any capacity Thursday through Saturday, so the decision to keep him on the sideline comes as little surprise. With Jordan set to be inactive, Houston's backfield options behind starter Woody Marks will be Nick Chubb, Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks. Jordan's next chance for game action will come in the divisional round, assuming the Texans emerged victorious Monday.