Jordan (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Jordan, who is managing a high-ankle sprain that he sustained in Week 18, didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Monday's wild-card win over the Steelers. The running back's return to the field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, is a step in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Patriots. If Jordan is able to return to action this weekend, he'd be in line to work in a complementary role in a Houston backfield led by Woody Marks, which also includes Nick Chubb.