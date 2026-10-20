Jordan reverted to Houston's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jordan played 14 of the Texans' 63 offensive snaps in their 34-31 win over the Jaguars in London in Week 6, taking 6 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown and catching his only target for another seven yards. With regular starter David Montgomery (groin) out, Jordan proved an effective change of pace behind 2025 fourth-rounder Woody Marks. If Montgomery is out again in Week 7 versus the Giants, Jordan could be in line for another significant role come Sunday.