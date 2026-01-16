Jordan (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game in New England.

Jordan sat out Monday's wild-card win at Pittsburgh due to a high-ankle sprain that he sustained Week 18 against the Colts. After opening this week with limited listings Wednesday and Thursday, he returned to a full practice Friday, which was enough for the Texans to clear him ahead of the weekend. Jordan thus will be in the mix for RB reps along with Nick Chubb behind starter Woody Marks on Sunday.