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Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Sidelined due to hip injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jordan is dealing with a hip flexor strain and will be sidelined for "roughly a week," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Jordan has been having a good camp, but he'll have to take some time off due to the injury. That likely rules him out of Houston's first preseason game (Thursday, Aug. 13, versus the Chargers), but Jordan could still get a chance to show off his skill set in game action before the start of the regular season. As it currently stands, he's expected to work as the Texans' third running back this season behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

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