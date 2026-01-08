Jordan didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to a high-ankle sprain, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Though Houston has a longer turnaround for its playoff opener with a Monday matchup versus the Steelers, Jordan was a spectator to begin the week of prep after he was forced out of this past Sunday's regular-season finale against the Colts due to the injury. Before getting hurt, Jordan appeared to have overtaken Nick Chubb as the preferred backup option at running back behind Woody Marks, but the second-year player out of Louisville now looks like he could be at risk of being sidelined for the wild-card round. Jordan will have two more chances to potentially practice this week before the Texans decide whether he'll take a designation into Monday's game.