Jordan carried the ball 15 times for 101 yards and caught both his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals.

Nick Chubb (ribs) was inactive, and Woody Marks picked up an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn't return in the second half, which left Jordan to handle the bulk of the work in the backfield to close out the rout. The 2024 sixth-round pick took full advantage of the first action of his NFL career with an outstanding performance. The score was 23-7 at halftime, which may have contributed to the decision to shut down Marks, and it's not clear yet how much time Chubb might need to miss. At the very least, Jordan showed he can be relied upon if needed, which could come as soon as Week 16 against the Raiders.