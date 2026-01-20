Jordan finished the 2025 season with 43 carries for 193 yards over four regular-season games. He added seven catches on seven targets for 34 yards.

Jordan was signed off the practice squad in late in the season when both Woody Marks and Nick Chubb were hobbled by injury. Jordan had an impressive debut in Week 15, when he logged 15 carries for 101 yards in a win over Arizona. With better health in the ensuing weeks, Jordan served in a backup role and was inactive for both of Houston's playoff games. He's under contract for 2026, and the Texans are expected to added pieces to their backfield during the offseason.