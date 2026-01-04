Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Colts.
Jordan injured his ankle during the first half of Sunday's game. The injury has been deemed severe enough for the second-year pro to not return and could impact his availability for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks are poised to see more snaps out of the backfield behind Woody Marks in Jordan's absence.
