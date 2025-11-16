Higgins secured four catches (on seven targets) for 55 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win in Tennessee.

In three games since Nico Collins returned to the lineup after he was absent Week 8 due to a concussion, Higgins' target count has gone from one Week 9 to seven in back-to-back contests. Higgins thus appears to have settled into the No. 2 WR role in the Texans offense with QB Davis Allen filling in for C.J. Stroud (concussion), which has resulted in a combined 9-97-1 line for the rookie second-round pick over the last two outings. Higgins will look to maintain his usage Thursday against the Bills.