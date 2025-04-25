The Texans selected Higgins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 34th overall.

The Texans slotted into this spot after making a trade with the Giants in the first round and still managed to get an excellent value at a position of need. Receiver was an important area for the Texans coming into the draft with Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell (knee) working his way back from injury. The selection of Higgins specifically is interesting. At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds with 4.47 speed, the Texans are getting a Nico Collins doppelganger in this rookie. Higgins began his career at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Iowa State, where he became a legitimate NFL prospect. He popped for 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns on 138 targets in 2024. His workout at the NFL Scouting Combine cemented that he has excellent size-adjusted athleticism, highlighted by his 39-inch vertical and 128-inch broad jump with a big frame and long arms (33.13 inches). The Texans now have two huge catch-radius receivers to attack the boundaries in Higgins and Collins, along with Christian Kirk patrolling the slot.