Higgins caught one of three targets for 17 yards in the Texans' 23-21 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Higgins' three targets tied for fifth on the team, and the rookie has now managed just two catches for 21 scoreless yards on four targets across the last two contests. Higgins hasn't shown much of a fantasy ceiling in a passing offense that also includes Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Christian Kirk. Higgins won't be a recommended fantasy starter next Saturday against the Chargers' tough pass defense.