Higgins caught two of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts.

Higgins caught both of his passes in the first half and had another long catch down the sidelined called back on a penalty. The Texans then took a handful of starters out of the game in the second half after Nico Collins (rest) wasn't even active for the Week 18 contest. Higgins figures to operate as the Texans' WR2 in next weekend's wild-card date with the Steelers or Ravens.