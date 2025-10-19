The Texans ruled Christian Kirk (hamstring) out for Week 7, per Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle, which may lead to more playing time for Higgins and the rest of the receivers in Monday's game at Seattle.

Higgins' playing time was already on the rise, including a season-high 39 snaps (56 percent) in Week 5's win over Baltimore, and could reach new heights Week 7. The activity against the Ravens didn't lead to a touchdown, but Higgins had season highs in targets (four), catches (four) and tied his season high in yards (32). With Kirk unavailable, Higgins, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel should all see increased playing time.