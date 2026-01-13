Higgins had three receptions on four targets for 39 yards in Monday's 30-6 wild-card game win over Pittsburgh.

Higgins finished second in receiving yardage for Houston after teammate Nico Collins suffered a concussion early in the second half and did not return. It was Texans slot receiver Christian Kirk (8-144-1) who benefited the most from Collins' late exit in the dominating wild-card round victory over the Steelers. That said, if Collins is unable to clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's road playoff tilt against the Patriots, then Higgins would likely absorb some of his star teammate's targets in the divisional round matchup.