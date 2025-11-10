Texans' Jayden Higgins: Hauls in TD in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins caught five of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars.
The rookie wideout bounced back from a one-target showing in Week 10, catching his second TD in the last three games on a 12-yard toss from Davis Mills and setting a new season high in receptions. Higgins still doesn't have a consistent role in the Houston passing game, but he's caught at least four passes in three of the last five games, posting a 14-112-2 line on 23 targets during that span. Higgins will look to deliver two straight strong performances for the first time in a Week 11 trip to Tennessee.
