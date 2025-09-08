Higgins finished with two receptions on three targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Higgins wound up leading the Texans in receiving yards despite posting such meager totals. It was a missed opportunity for the second-round rookie, who was elevated into the starting lineup in place of the injured Christian Kirk (hamstring). It is unclear how long Kirk will remain out, but Higgins didn't do enough to inspire confidence in fantasy managers heading into next Monday's tilt against Tampa Bay.