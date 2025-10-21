Higgins did not catch any of his three targets in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

More was expected out of Higgins, who moved up the depth chart with Christian Kirk (hamstring) inactive and played a season-high 48 snaps. The rookie got caught up in the shocking mess that was Houston's offense, which had 15 days to prepare for the game. Higgins was shut out for the first time in six games, as the Texans' offensive line made life difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud and most involved in the passing attack. There may be additional responsibility placed on Higgins next week against San Francisco, as top wideout Nico Collins (concussion) was removed from Monday's contest and will begin preparation for Week 8 in the concussion protocol.