Higgins brought in one of three targets for 14 yards in the Texans' 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie second-round pick was out there with the first-team offense and made his one reception on the Texans' second drive, which culminated in a Nico Collins touchdown reception. The timing of Higgins' participation in the game continues to suggest he's on a path to opening the regular season as the No. 3 receiver behind Nico Collins and Christian Kirk.