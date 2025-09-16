Higgins caught is lone target for 28 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

Higgins' lone catch put the Texans in business deep in Buccaneers' territory, but the offense failed to capitalize. The rookie wideout has three receptions (four targets) for 60 yards, including two 20+ receptions. Higgins is part of a crew that includes Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Justin Watson that are receiving more playing time with Christian Kirk (hamstring) unavailable. One or more of that group will experience a drop in snap count once Kirk is ready.