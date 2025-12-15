Higgins caught his lone target for four yards during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

It was a disappointing outing for Higgins, who was held to just one target for the first time since Week 9 and the fifth time of the season. It broke his five-game streak of at least five targets, as Dalton Schultz (8-76-1 on nine targets) and Nico Collins (3-85-2 on four targets) paced the Texans' pass catchers during Sunday's blowout win. Higgins will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the Raiders, whose defense yielded three touchdown passes to Jalen Hurts during their 31-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.