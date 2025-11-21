Higgins brought in four of nine targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday night.

The rookie wideout led the team in targets while checking in second in receptions, as he continued to display plenty of chemistry with fill-in signal-caller Davis Mills. The rookie second-round pick added his fourth career touchdown grab -- including his second in the three games Mills has started -- on an eight-yard catch just before halftime. Higgins has at least four receptions in three straight contests, but he'll likely return to working with C.J. Stroud (concussion) as his quarterback in a Week 13 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Nov. 30.